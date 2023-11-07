We picked ’em wrong: Another year, another Worlds where LoL players failed their Pick’ems

After several stunning upsets at the 2023 League of Legends Worlds Championship, there won’t be any perfect Pick’ems this year, making it three years in a row zero fans have been unable to pick the eventual results.

One of the highlights of Worlds, besides watching the matches, experiencing the new Swiss stage, and the hype generated by the casters and crowd is Pick’ems: another exciting avenue where players can choose, at each stage, which teams they believe will win.

While it sounds easy enough to select the best teams because there were only 22 teams who qualified for Worlds 2023, fans have struggled, and there will not be any perfect Pick’ems this year.

By perfect Pick’ems, we mean someone who was able to correctly choose all the winning League teams in every stage at Worlds, from Play-Ins to playoffs. No one chose correctly for Worlds 2023, marking the third year in a row where the results were a little too wild for anyone to have really predicted them.

The last time any player picked a perfect bracket was in 2020.

There are 11 Imperfectly Perfect Pick’ems, which means 11 people guessed wrong once, which is still a phenomenal feat. So what could have been their one wrong guess? There could have been two games where fans made the wrong choice:

Choosing NRG to win over Weibo on Nov. 2, during the quarterfinals Picking Gen.G to win over BLG on Nov. 3, during the quarterfinals

According to predictions, fans thought it was heavily favored for NRG and Gen.G to triumph over Weibo and BLG. However, after a shocking turn of events, especially in the Gen.G vs. BLG games, this certainly wasn’t the case. Many couldn’t believe Gen.G, one of the best LCK teams, lost and went home in the quarterfinals.

With the semifinals beginning on Nov. 11 with Weibo vs. BLG and then JDG vs T1 on Nov. 12, it will be interesting to see if there will still be 11 Imperfectly Perfect Pick’ems, or if another upset is about to take place.

For what it’s worth, BLG and JDG are heavily favored to win.