Vitality joins female League of Legends scene with its first all-women team

The French organization wants to take the team all the way to the top of the country's women league.

Vitality has put together its first all-women team since the organization’s inception in 2013.

In cooperation with ALDI, its sponsor and one of the major players in Europe’s retail market, Vitality has entered League of Legends’ women’s scene with a French lineup today.

The academy project French Bees will be integrated into a professional environment and join all six teams Vitality has in League (LEC and LFL), CS:GO, VALORANT, Rocket League, and Call of Duty: Mobile. The team consists of the following female players, all of whom peaked at Master or Diamond rank:

Velouria “Viki” Bati: 25 years old, AD carry and in-game leader (Master)

Emeline “Kasane” Baudouin: 24 years old, support (Master)

Alyssa “saï” Lenoir: 18 years old, mid laner (Diamond II)

Lexa “Lexa” Grellier: 21 years old, jungle (Master)

Coline “Chubby Daddy” Reiter: 24 years old, top laner (Diamond I)

French Bees will compete in several French tournaments throughout 2023, starting with the MasterCard Nexus Tour, formerly known as the Open Tour France. They will also play in the Women’s League and participate in French LAN tournaments when they have the opportunity.

Vitality’s goal is to take the players as far as possible by enabling them to fight for the title in the French Women’s League and to show commitment to supporting women’s esports in France, according to Vitality president and co-founder Fabien “Neo” Devide.

“We are very proud to present our first all-women team within Vitality,” Neo said. “Through this new academy project, we remain faithful to our strategy of identifying, developing, and promoting talent. We hope that this team will go as far as possible in the competition and help pave the way for the further development of women’s esports in France.”

French Bees will debut at the MasterCard Nexus Tour organized by Riot Games, which will run from Feb. 18 to Aug. 27 consisting of seven online tournaments.