Viego won’t be available to play during the 2021 LEC Spring Split playoffs

If you’ve been looking forward to seeing League of Legends‘ resident Ruined King on the LEC broadcast, you’ll have to wait a little longer. LEC commissioner Maximilian Peter Schmidt announced today that Viego will remain disabled for the 2021 LEC Spring Split playoffs.

It’s been almost two months since Viego hit League’s live servers, but the developers are still finding more bugs and balance issues connected to the new champion. As a result, he hasn’t been able to make his professional debut this year in any region.

#LEC Update



Unfortunately some of the issues which impact Viego in competitive play could not be resolved in time to allow teams to adequately prepare for a new champion.



This is why Viego will remain disabled for the entirety of the LEC Playoffs. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) March 16, 2021

Last week, Schmidt said that there was a “possibility” that Viego could make his debut during the playoffs, but there are still some game-breaking bugs that would make it hard to deal with on game day.

Instead of risking a glitch happening on the big stage and being forced to chronobreak—or remake a match—it’s smarter to disable the champ completely. This is also fair for teams that haven’t had ample time to prepare for a completely new champion.

The most recent bug allowed Viego players to gain an infinite amount of AP through Dark Seal after killing an enemy champion by possessing them and dying as them under a turret. Players abused this glitch in ranked queues, causing people to one shot turrets all the way to a quick victory.

The big question now is whether Viego will be available to play at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational. The international tournament isn’t set to happen until May, which could give Riot’s developers enough time to smooth out the bugs and get him stage-ready.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.