MSI 2021 will take place in Reykjavík, Iceland in May

League of Legends’ Mid-Season Invitational is set to be played this year, Riot Games announced today.

Following a recent leak, Riot has officially confirmed that MSI will be held again after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSI 2021 will take place in Reykjavík, Iceland from May 6 to 23. The tournament will be held in the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena. This marks the first time that Riot is bringing its esports competitions to Iceland.

“We are thrilled to showcase high-level Riot esports competition to a country as stunning and unique as Iceland, underscoring that passion for our esports can be found in every corner of the globe,” said John Needham, global head of esports at Riot.

Additionally, Riot announced the extension of its partnership with Verizon. This partnership was already present in the LCS, providing support for the NA league through original video content and in-broadcast sponsored segments.

This support will now extend to the biggest global events on the League and VALORANT calendars with Verizon becoming Riot’s “official 5G partner.” This includes the League World Championship, which makes its return to North America in 2022, League’s All-Star event, three VALORANT Champions Tour Masters events, VALORANT Champions, and VALORANT North America Challengers.

MSI is a yearly tournament that pits the Spring Split champions from their respective regions against each other to find the best mid-season team globally. MSI is also one of the biggest events on the yearly League esports calendar.

