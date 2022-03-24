Uzi to take a short hiatus from pro play

Bilibili Gaming has revealed through social media that AD carry Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao will take a break from pro play due to synergy issues within the League of Legends team.

After making a resounding return to competitive League, it appears that Uzi is set to take another break from professional play due to synergistic issues.

Machine translation of Bilibili’s announcement via Weibo

In the post, Bilibili stated that the decision was discussed with Uzi and both parties came to a mutual agreement before the decision was made.

A timeline for the break was not stated, though. At the very least, it is likely that this means that Bilibili will opt to use AD carry Doggo throughout the LPL 2022 Spring Split playoffs.

Bilibili’s synergy issues were put on display throughout the entirety of the split. After a strong 3-0 start to the season, teams began to catch up to the superteam’s natural mechanical gifts and usurp them in games.

Once viewed as a lock for the top six, Bilibili ended the split in eighth place with a 9-7 record, seeded into the first round of the playoffs.

As a result, Bilibili’s first opponent in the LPL 2022 Spring Split playoffs will be Rare Atom, who has had a complete opposite trajectory to Bilibili to which they split 1-5 before improving to 8-8 by the end of the season.

With two different trajectories and the recent announcement from Bilibili, this series will be an interesting one to follow and see how this decision affects the team moving forward.

That match between Rare Atom and Bilibili will be played on Saturday, March 26.