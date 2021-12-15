Uzi returns to professional play, joins Bilibili Gaming

Star LPL veteran Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, one of the most-recognized bot laners in the world, officially returns to the League of Legends competitive scene.

Uzi is joining Bilibili Gaming ahead of the 2022 season, the org revealed earlier today on Weibo. Four other signed players were unveiled too. Top laner Chen “Breathe” Chen, mid laner Chu “FoFo” Chun-Lan, rookie bot laner Chiu “Doggo” Tzu-Chuan, and support Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song have all joined the organization. Jungler Wei “Weiwei” Bo-Han’s contract was also extended to 2022.

Image via Weibo

Though Uzi ended his professional career in League in June 2020 due to health concerns, he continued playing while streaming. Last summer, he launched a Wild Rift esports team, offering a professional training environment and a salary for signed players.

Now 24 years old, Uzi started his professional career in 2012 by joining Royal Never Give Up, becoming the core of RNG over the years. They came close to winning the World Championship on two occasions, in 2013 and 2014, and won the Mid-Season Invitational in 2018.

Bilibili Gaming, which ended seventh in the 2021 LPL Summer Split, overhauled its roster and will be subject to high expectations with the veteran player spearheading the new team.