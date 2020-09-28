Upcoming jungle changes for League’s 2021 preseason should make the role more beginner-friendly

Since jungle is one of the more complex roles, these tweaks should help inexperienced players a bit.

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined a few “very light changes” today that are hitting the jungle in the 2021 preseason.

Today’s preseason preview breaks down tweaks to camp health, XP, and movement speed, which should help beginners ease their way into the jungle role.

One last Preseason Preview before PBE:



Jungle – doing very light changes:



-Increase pathing diversity by making camp resistance more uniform

-Expose some hidden mechanics visually to help newer players learn the jungle

-Slight reduction to the power of kiting camps pic.twitter.com/SbXcp1uuuZ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 28, 2020

By giving all camps 20 armor and magic resistance, as well as adjusting their health values, it should “increase pathing diversity.” Junglers generally follow a formulaic path that’s efficient and optimal. But with camps being more uniform, Riot hopes it’ll encourage different clears.

Riot will also “expose some hidden mechanics” by creating clearer visual cues. Scuttle will shield for a percentage of its max health instead of armor and magic resistance, and will no longer heal its killer. Gromp will now provide that health and mana instead, as well as have its damage adjusted a bit. And XP changes to Krugs will give junglers more incentive to sink time into their longer clear.

The increase in movement speed to all camps will decrease the “power of kiting,” according to Scruffy. Kiting camps helps experienced junglers maintain higher HP after clears, allowing for more efficient ganks or invades. This change will benefit players who are newer to the role and potentially close the gap between veteran junglers and beginners.

Riot has also explained that starting jungle items will require “no additional investment,” letting you build normal items “immediately.”

Since the jungle changes haven’t even hit the PBE yet, they’re likely tentative and liable to be adjusted before going live.