Tyler1 proves League’s jungle changes have ruined the game with video evidence

When Riot Games make changes to League of Legends, you can be sure that Tyler1 is to be one of the first to express his opinions. Now, Tyler1 has been conducting VOD reviews on his stream, giving deep analysis on why the game’s jungle role is broken.

As a League player who has hit Challenger in every role, Tyler1’s opinions hold some weight. “The only reason people are playing it now is because it’s so blatantly broken,” he said.

In the VOD analysis, we see him breaking down the actions of the junglers in both teams. After clearing the Red Brambleback and Gromp in the bottom, the enemy jungler (Xin Zhao) wasted over 40 seconds in the warded lower tri bush area looking for a level 2 gank on Tyler1’s bottom lane.

“Is this good jungle gameplay? In my opinion, this should be an auto loss,” he said. His own jungler (Sylas) stole the Blue Sentinel camp from the enemy top jungle, but this proved to be more detrimental.

Due to this play, Xin Zhao got the opportunity to gank the bottom lane again. Tyler1’s bottom lane champions were a level below the enemy team’s due to the slow-pushing minion waves.

Tyler1 explained that his jungler should have come to the bottom side and fought with them when he saw the enemy jungler looking to gank them earlier. “We have to 3v3. Instead of going for this camp, he has to come here,” he said. “Bottom lane has too much agency because you [Riot Games] forced this meta.”

“If you are playing top lane and for whatever reason, you AFKed for 60 seconds, wouldn’t your game be over? If you’d AFKed for a minute in bot lane, mid, or support, wouldn’t your game be over,” Tyler1 pointed out. “He [Xin Zhao] is pressuring the bottom lane by doing nothing.”

Tyler1 wants Riot Games to roll back the preseason jungle changes and then try to fix the role. And if they don’t do that, he thinks they are not balancing the game properly.