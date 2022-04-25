Tyler1 introduces 2022 LCS Spring Split finals in style

Ahead of Sunday’s 2022 LCS Spring Split finals between Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves, a special guest made it to the stage to introduce both teams and elevate the audience in the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Tyler1, the popular League of Legends content creator and streamer, made a surprise appearance before the best-of-five series got underway. “Sup, Sup,” he said, walking onto the stage. “100 Thieves, EG, this is what it’s all about,” he shouted before hyping up the squads.

Tyler1 was also the narrator and host of the promotional video, which was broadcast before both teams made it to the stage. Later on, he hyped up each player from the rosters as well, electrifying the fans in the arena.

The streamer has been well-known in the world of League for years now. He first made a name for himself as one of the most toxic players to play the game and was even hit with the ban hammer by the Riot devs themselves. He has, however, since been unbanned and, thanks to his increasing popularity, quickly become one of the faces of the game.

tyler1 from banned to the face of league



— Marc (@Caedrel) April 24, 2022

The 2022 LCS Spring Split finals, which Tyler1 introduced, was the fastest finals in the history of the North American competition. Evil Geniuses swept the defending champions and claimed their spot at the upcoming Mid-Season Invitation, where they’ll meet European representatives G2 Esports in the group stage of the event in Busan, South Korea in May.