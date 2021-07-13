Tyler1 begins mid lane challenge, ends up Silver 1 after going 10-6 in first day

After conquering the top and jungle roles and reaching Challenger after hundreds of games, Tyler1 is ready to embark on his next journey.

Today he began his mid lane challenge, playing 16 games, ending Silver 1 after going 10-6. He played 12 champions, with most games on Fizz, Lissandra, Ekko, and Kassadin. With most champions, he has an impressive KDA since his opponents seem unable to match the seasoned multi-Challenger player. He did encounter some hurdles while experimenting with some champions, however, losing the game when he wasn’t able to win his lane.

His first challenge as a jungler took him over 2,000 games to reach Challenger. While he had a lot of hurdles and countless promo games to advance to Masters, he was able to overcome that and play Ivern, Lee Sin, and Olaf mostly to reach the much-desired rank.

His second challenge was reaching Challenger as a top laner and after more than 1,700 games, he was able to do so after struggling to reach the Master tier for a long time. He advanced to Masters after failing around 30 promo series and once he reached it, he started climbing easily towards Challenger, giving priority to champions such as Cho’Gath, Urgot, and Irelia.

Compared to the top lane and jungle roles, the mid lane is a bit more complicated since it requires a good balance of wave management to be able to roam to side lanes. The best performing champions are those that can roam and impact the map as much as possible. Champions that farm and scale for later stages of the game are no longer as good as before, with most of them transitioning to early to mid-game item builds to snowball the match.

If Tyler1 wants to complete this challenge quickly, he will need to adapt his champion pool and his playstyle. He will need to pick a roaming AD or AP mid laner and then look to push, then roam to side lanes on a constant basis. While this tactic isn’t necessarily required to do in lower elo such as Silver, Gold, or even Platinum since he can mostly carry from the mid lane with whatever champ he picks. But he will need to adjust once he gets to Diamond, since mid laners look to roam and snowball the match as soon as possible to increase their chances at winning the match.

