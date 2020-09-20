TSM’s sub support Treatz crosses 1,000 LP on the Chinese super server

TSM’s substitute support Erik “Treatz” Wessén has reached the 1,000 LP mark on the Chinese League of Legends server.

At the time of this achievement, he surpassed Fnatic’s top laner Bwipo by 10 LP, acquiring the top spot on the Chinese super server between all League of Legends worlds participants. The second North American player is FlyQuest’s jungler Santorin, who only has 700 LP and is ranked seventh across other pros.

Treatz began his professional career in 2015 and has played for multiple teams in the span of three years. In December 2018, TSM acquired him for their Academy Roster. TSM won the Spring Split 2019 playoffs with a 3-1 score over Cloud9’s Academy team. Following that dominant performance, Treatz was seen as one of the best NA Academy supports.

Highest rated worlds player, 60% winrate and 1000LP all in one go🥰 pic.twitter.com/3g9H23tFTm — Erik Wessén (@TreatzLoL) September 20, 2020

Following a mediocre Summer Split in 2020, TSM brought in Treatz from the Academy roster instead of Biofrost for week six of the Summer Split. TSM bounced back and won the Summer Split, but there was some indecision involving the support situation ahead of playoffs. TSM tweeted that they’d choose “the better player” for the upcoming LCS Summer Split playoffs matches, in the end bringing Biofrost back over Treatz.

Treatz lost in the Academy Finals against Cloud9, yet he played well overall. Since then, he flied in with the TSM main roster to China for this year’s World Championship, where he has been grinding solo queue day and night.

He rocks a 60-percent winrate with a total amount of 140 games over the past two weeks. He is currently the highest rated pro players on the Chinese server and looks to maintain the domination with his Pantheon plays.