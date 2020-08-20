TSM to choose “the better player” at support for LCS playoffs after splitting practice time

The team has been splitting time between the two.

TSM has announced it has been splitting time in scrims between Vincent “Biofrost” Wang and Erik “Treatz” Wessén, and will fill in the starting LCS support position on Sunday with the best performing player.

As of now, Treatz will be playing in the Academy semifinals against Evil Geniuses Academy tomorrow on Thursday, Aug. 20. Biofrost, on the other hand, will be scrimming with the main roster. Both players have played on the main stage this season, with varying results—these next few days will be very important for their future in the LCS playoffs.

After the GGS and DIG series last week, we have been splitting time with our supports. Treatz will be playing in the academy semifinals vs EG tomorrow while Biofrost scrims. We will play the better player on Sunday. — TSM (@TSM) August 20, 2020

Biofrost started the 2020 Summer Split with TSM’s main team, but played to mixed results. Although the first four weeks of the season looked decent enough, an 0-2 weekend against Cloud9 and Immortals prompted the coaching staff to make some changes.

The 23-year old finished his 10-game stint in the regular season with four kills, 78 assists, and 30 deaths. He also had a pretty low kill participation percentage, taking part in only 65 percent of his team’s overall takedowns.

Treatz made his LCS debut in week six and has looked pretty decent since then as well. In eight games, he was able to rack up 65 assists and only six deaths. He also had a sky-high kill participation percentage of 79.5 percent, but had slightly worse warding numbers than Biofrost.

In a recent interview, Doublelift explained he and Treatz were having some synergy issues due to their differences in playstyle—the veteran marksman is usually a lot more aggressive in lane, while the rookie support plays a bit more reserved.

This decision will have a big part in TSM’s success this weekend when they play in the next round of the 2020 Summer Playoffs on Sunday, Aug. 16.