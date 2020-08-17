Doublelift says he “played one of the worst series of [his] life” against Golden Guardians

TSM's star ADC has to step it up in the next round of the playoffs.

Last week, TSM got swept by Golden Guardians in the first round of the 2020 LCS Summer Split playoffs. The popular League of Legends team rebounded this weekend, however, with a 3-0 win over Team Dignitas.

Veteran AD carry Doublelift spoke with Travis Gafford after his series against Dignitas and he said he had one of the worst performances of his career against Golden Guardians.

“No, I definitely didn’t tilt,” Doublelift said when asked about last week’s play. “I think I kept a pretty level head the whole time. I think I just played one of the worst days of my life. And at the same time, like there was just a lot of things going wrong.”

Doublelift also said he and Treatz don’t seem to be on the same page yet in terms of playstyle. The 27-year-old is used to playing a lot more aggressively, while his support hasn’t really played with someone as aggro as him. As a result, Treatz plays farther back and the duo plays more scared than they probably should.

Doublelift thinks the team has played well in scrims. But he said the added pressure of the playoffs is hurting them at the moment and that they aren’t doing the same things they would in scrims because of this “nervous energy.”

Doublelift hasn’t had a postseason to remember thus far. He has some of the worst early-game stats of any player in the playoffs, which isn’t something League fans are used to seeing from the usually lane-dominant marksman.

He still needs to adjust to playing alongside Treatz, who joined the starting roster in the middle of the season. If this team can find their confidence, they might be able to make a run for the LCS trophy. Until then, TSM fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

The 2020 LCS Summer Split playoffs continue on Thursday, Aug. 20 with Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest at 3pm CT.

