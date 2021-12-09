TSM finalizes 2022 LCS roster by signing Keaiduo, Shenyi

The North American side is bringing over some fresh blood from the Chinese region.

TSM introduced the missing pieces to its starting LCS lineup for the 2022 League of Legends season today. The North American team is now finalized with the acquisition of two Chinese players, mid laner Zhu “Keaiduo” Xiong and support Wei “Shenyi” Zi-Jie.

Both players are relatively new to professional League. Keaiduo represented ThunderTalk Gaming’s Academy squad, ThunderTalk Gaming Young, in 2021. Shenyi’s story is similar. He played for FunPlus Blaze from May 2020 to July 2021, which is when he became a part of the FunPlus Phoenix roster as a substitute support.

Welcome Chawy to TSM as our LCS Head Coach for 2022!



We sat down with @ChawyWong to get an insight into who he is, what he's building, his vision….and he might be introducing our new mid-laner and support. pic.twitter.com/Om9jLqfwDa — TSM FTX (@TSM) December 9, 2021

Keaiduo and Shenyi will be joined by top laner Huni, jungler Spica, and AD carry Tactical in TSM’s starting lineup leading up to the 2022 LCS season. The org decided to stick with Huni and Spica, who are the only players left from this year’s roster. By the end of November, TSM announced that former Team Liquid ADC Tactical will be rejoining the organization, this time as a marksman for the main team.

TSM’s coaching staff for 2022 was also revealed today. Former Hong Kong Attitude head coach Chawy has joined the organization to fill the same role for TSM’s LCS squad. He’ll be aided by Peter Zhang, Kayys, and Haitham, who will be the team’s head of player development, LCS strategic coach, and head of data science and analytics, respectively. Gunaso will be at the helm of TSM’s Academy roster.

Introducing our League coaching staff for 2022.



Let's get to work #TSM 🤝 pic.twitter.com/73dPq7E7KZ — TSM FTX (@TSM) December 9, 2021

TSM will start the 2022 League season by taking part in LCS Lock In Tournament, which is set to begin on Jan. 14.

