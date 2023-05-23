TSM confirms roster for 2023 LCS Summer Split

This might be the last time we see TSM in the LCS.

In what might be the org’s final split in the LCS, TSM is looking to go out with a bang.

TSM officially confirmed its roster for the 2023 LCS Summer Split today, complete with a handful of returning players who helped the team nearly qualify for the Spring Playoffs, as well as the addition of a battle-tested mid laner. This comes only a few days after TSM’s CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh revealed that the organization is looking to sell its LCS team slot and look toward a different tier-one region, which has not yet been finalized.

The roster for one of the longest-standing teams within the LCS will remain very similar to its appearance in the Spring Split, complete with top laner Hauntzer, jungler Bugi, bot laner WildTurtle, and support Chime. TSM will also be welcoming Ruby, the former mid laner for the LEC’s Team Heretics with additional experience in the LCK, LPL, and PCS, to its starting roster for the Summer Split.

TSM underwent numerous roster changes throughout the Spring Split in an attempt to discover a winning formula after a very back-and-forth first few weeks, including the addition of both Haunzter and WildTurtle back to its main roster from the org’s NACL team. The organization has since then departed from its involvement in the NACL, a move that nearly every LCS team has made except for Team Liquid, FlyQuest, and Evil Geniuses.

As TSM’s future in the LCS remains uncertain, it is not currently clear what will happen with these players should the organization depart the North American scene. It is also unknown what organization will take TSM’s spot, should the sale of that spot be finalized.

The 2023 LCS Summer Split is scheduled to begin on June 1.

