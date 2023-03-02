TSM legend makes return to main lineup ahead of week 6 of 2023 LCS Spring Split

TSM is bringing back one of its most historic League of Legends players for week six of the 2023 LCS Spring Split.

Jason “WildTurtle” Tran will be coming into the main lineup for week six of the competition, replacing Toàn “Neo” Trần, who was moved to the academy roster. It remains to be seen whether WildTurtle will start for the remaining games in the season.

WildTurtle spent four seasons as TSM’s starting AD carry in the LCS, winning numerous domestic trophies with the team and traveling to a number of international tournaments, including the Mid-Season Invitationals and Worlds. While playing internationally, his best placement was reaching the quarterfinals of Worlds 2014 with TSM.

In the last seven years, WildTurtle has competed in different LCS teams, including FlyQuest, CLG, and Immortals, before returning to TSM as an Academy AD carry in December last year. With the team falling behind in the 2023 LCS Spring Split, bringing a veteran into the main roster could be a sensible move.

TSM are currently 5-6 in the 2023 LCS Spring Split. Despite taking down some of the best teams in the league, they won’t qualify for the playoffs as it stands. The squad will need to improve their record in the remaining weeks of the split.

In week six, TSM will face third-placed Evil Geniuses and star heavy Liquid. They will return to action on March 2.