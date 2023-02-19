TSM’s League of Legends team car allegedly broken into, valuables stolen

The first superweek of the 2023 LCS Spring Split has come and gone, and even though TSM’s League of Legends team should be celebrating, they’ve apparently been forced into a terrible predicament.

After TSM’s games on Friday, Feb. 17, veteran top laner Colin “Solo” Earnest revealed that the team car was allegedly broken into, and that several pieces of valuables were stolen. He pleaded on social media to whoever broke in, asking for some of his items to be returned since many of them were irreplaceable.

Ok update! The nicest guy came across our backpacks in a parking lot nearby and contacted Chime, so we were able to get some of our belongings back. We still lost some things, but I'm so grateful to Mustafa for helping us recover our personal items genuinely such a relief. https://t.co/p1MPC24ecW — TSM Solo (@SoloLCS) February 18, 2023

TSM’s support Jonathan “Chime” Pomponio made a similar plea on his social media. Luckily enough, some good luck came their way when a stranger found their backpacks in a nearby parking lot. Many things had been stolen, but some of their belongings were still in the bags, which gave a bit of relief to the players.

Unfortunately, the team’s video director and editor Kyler Dunn told fans on TSM’s subreddit that the camera he used to shoot footage during the superweek was also stolen. He still has footage from the FlyQuest and Golden Guardians games, but there won’t be any videos from their victory against Team Dignitas on TSM Legends.

The only clips he has from Friday is a team dinner, but none of the footage from the Lunar New Year festivities will be available for the vlog. It’s an unlucky moment that could have happened to anybody, but hopefully, the squad is able to bounce back and return with more vigor this coming week when the LCS continues.