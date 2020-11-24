TSM adds Curry, Kayys to LCS coaching staff

After a roller coaster of a season, TSM has completed its 2021 LCS coaching staff.

Anand “Curry” Agarwal and Jack “Kayys” Kayser have joined TSM’s staff and will assist new head coach Bjergsen and Peter Zhang, who will transition to the role of head of player of development after stints as the head coach of TSM and TSM Academy.

Curry, who served as FlyQuest’s assistant coach since May 2019, will keep the same title with TSM. He previously worked in this role for the team during the 2017 season before working on Clutch Gaming’s staff in 2018 and then within the FlyQuest organization until earlier this month.

Kayys has worked with several teams across different levels and regions of competitive League over the past few years. After a stint as an analyst for eUnited, he joined Fnatic in the same role before the 2018 season, helping the team win two EU LCS titles and reach the finals of Worlds in his one year there.

Since then, Kayys served as the head of scouting and analytics for Team Liquid and as the head of scouting and strategic coach for Origen. In June, Origen released Kayys after he was suspended three weeks by Riot for using “discriminatory language” on several instances, although Kayys said he did not use “racial discriminatory language.”

To complete the TSM staff, Haitham Algbory will return as data analyst. He has worked as a TSM analyst and coach since 2018.

With former star mid laner Bjergsen leading the way, the coaching staff will be tasked with repeating as LCS champions but avoiding disaster in international competitions.

Despite being one of the best teams in the LCS since its launch in 2013, TSM has finished in the top eight of Worlds only once. This year’s event was especially embarrassing, though, as the team failed to win a match in the group stage.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.