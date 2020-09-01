True Damage Yasuo Prestige Edition coming to League of Legends later this month

Riot Games and AAPE BY *A BATHING APE® are collaborating on an apparel collection as well as an upcoming League Prestige Edition skin for True Damage Yasuo, the companies announced today.

This partnership comes two weeks after Riot partnered with Universal Music Publishing Group to create promotional songs for the upcoming World Championship.

League fans all around the world will be able to purchase an exclusive T-shirt of True Damage Yasuo Prestige Edition both from Riot’s merch website and AAPE’s physical stores located in several cities as a part of the full collection. More details will be revealed regarding the collection on Sept. 18 on AAPE’s website.

Image via Riot Games

The True Damage Yasuo Prestige Edition skin is League’s latest foray into partnered in-game skins, taking inspiration and designs from the AAPE BY *A BATHING APE® X LEAGUE OF LEGENDS collection.

“We’re honored to have been able to work with Riot Games on an in-game partnership, encapsulating our designs and aesthetic permanently into the game in the form of True Damage Yasuo Prestige Edition,” an AAPE BY *A BATHING APE® representative said. “We hope we did players justice with an authentic and sleek design that feels good to play and see in-game.”

When Riot was collaborating with AAPE on a prospective skin, True Damage Yasuo was immediately selected as a candidate because its aesthetic fit AAPE’s designs. The modern-day streetwear and lifestyle design implications in mind for the skin felt authentic with APPE’s style.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with AAPE on this creative and resonant collaboration,” said Christian Bailey, director of consumer products at Riot. “From the skin to the individual pieces of clothing, every element of this partnership felt organic and we really think players will appreciate another way to express their fandom in the form of streetwear.”

True Damage Yasuo Prestige Edition will be available to all players for the rest of 2020 starting Sept. 25 for 100 Prestige Points.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.