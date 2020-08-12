Top Esports’ Knight awarded MVP of 2020 LPL Summer Split

Is there anything he can't do?

Top Esports mid laner Zhuo “knight” Ding has won the MVP award for the regular season of China’s 2020 LPL Summer Split.

This makes knight the third player in the league’s history to receive more than one MVP title, alongside Invictus Gaming’s Song “Rookie” Eui-jin and FunPlus Phoenix’s Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang.

Knight won the award by a significant margin, tallying 101 points, ahead of JD Gaming jungler Seo “Kanavi” Jin-hyeok with 59 points and mid laner Rookie with 28 points. His performance this split also placed him on the LPL’s first All-Pro Team with Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok, Kanavi, Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo, and Zuo “LvMao” Ming-Hao.

Over the course of the regular season, knight established his dominance on the mid lane, picking up 211 total kills, 22 solos kills, and producing a 7.2 KDA. His contribution to the team led to a first-place finish in the standings with a 13-3 record.

Knight played 18 champions in the regular season, more than any player in the league. His favored champions were Syndra (six games), Orianna (six games), and Sylas (four games). But he wasn’t afraid to play unorthodox champions like Jayce, Neeko, and Lissandra.

The 2020 LPL playoffs kick off on Aug. 13 at 4am CT with a best-of-five matchup behind Victory Five, the surprise underdogs of the split, and FunPlus Phoenix, the 2019 world champions. Knight, though, won’t play until Saturday, Aug. 22, where TES will contend for a spot in the finals.

