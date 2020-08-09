LPL Summer Split playoff schedule revealed

Following the last regular season match of the 2020 League of Legends Summer Split between FunPlus Phoenix and Suning today, the LPL released the playoff schedule on stream.

Playoffs will begin Aug. 13 and end after Aug. 25. The last known match date is Aug. 25, which will be the decider for the third-place match. This will be crucial since it grants more Championship Points going into the 2020 World Championship. The race to the LPL Summer Split championship will begin with two matches in the upper and lower brackets.

The upper bracket will have Victory Five, which recently gained a lot of steam in the LPL after a poor Spring Split, face the former world champions FunPlus Phoenix. The lower bracket will be a match between LGD Gaming and Team WE, two top-tier LPL teams worth watching.

The winner of the upper bracket will have to go through Suning before advancing to the semifinals against Top Esports, while the winner of the lower bracket will have to go through Invictus Gaming before facing JD Gaming.

Tune in on the official Riot Games LPL channel starting Aug. 13 to see the LPL race to playoffs and to find out who will be the four seeds participating at this year’s World Championship.