TL Broxah jokes about joining TSM

“TSM Broxah” does have a nice ring to it.

The Team Liquid jungler joked about joining TSM on his Twitch broadcast last night. Broxah’s banter came a few hours after news broke that Doublelift is reportedly returning to TSM.

“Why [am I] playing so much Morgana?” Broxah said. “Well, I heard that TSM generally enjoys turning their junglers into supports so I’m just getting ready.”

Though Broxah is clearly joking, adding him to TSM would create a stacked roster. Bjergsen is still one of the best mid laners in the LCS and Doublelift’s mechanical prowess is unrivaled. The legendary AD carry also has synergy with support player Biofrost from his previous tenure on TSM.

Broxah had a slow start to the 2020 LCS Spring Split after being sidelined early in the season because of visa issues. Doublelift being benched because of a lack of motivation, along with several other team issues, culminated in Liquid’s worst season in the past two years.

The Liquid jungler has been playing a bit of Morgana in solo queue recently, garnering a 50-percent win rate over 14 games. The Fallen is certainly an unconventional jungle pick since she’s most often seen as a support champion.

But maxing W can help Morgana farm jungle camps quickly and allow her to scale. Landing a snare during a gank can be a death sentence for an enemy laner, too.

To watch some more Morgana jungle and top-tier gameplay, tune into Broxah’s Twitch channel.

