This LoL champion dominates both Summoner’s Rift and ARAM after Patch 13.11 buffs

After receiving a series of buffs in League of Legends Patch 13.11, Ivern has risen significantly in the rankings, both in ranked and in ARAM.

At the time of writing, Ivern is the best jungler in Platinum and above ranks with a stunning 53.27 percent win rate, according to a stats site U.GG. The jungler also dominates in the Howling Abyss with an eye-watering 58.32 percent win rate, almost three percent more than second-placed Lillia.

To put things into perspective, this is a massive change of dynamic for Ivern, who has gone from being almost invisible in Patch 13.10 to one of the best picks for skilled junglers in Patch 13.11. In the previous patch, Ivern was nowhere to be seen, with a 49.27 percent win rate and 0.6 percent pick rate in Plat and above rankings, according to U.GG.

But you shouldn’t be surprised by his rapid rise in popularity when you look at the buffs he received in Patch 13.11. Riot tweaked all of Ivern’s abilities (except his passive), enabling him to bring much more utility to his teammates.

Ivern can now bring allies to their auto attack range thanks to his new Q mechanic. Additionally, his W and E also received a few new mechanics, which boost allies’ damage and give them extra shields in certain situations. But, most importantly, Ivern’s Daisy got massive buffs, transforming into a powerful creature that will always spell trouble for her enemies.

With the new changes to Ivern, we started focusing on getting to level six and prioritizing starting as many fights around objectives as possible. Ivern can now empower your team in various ways, making him a strong option for skirmishing. But make sure to always build Echos of Helia, which is essential thanks to its unique abilities that go back in hand with Ivern’s kit.

