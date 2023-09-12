This item combination can turn any LoL champion into an unkillable raid boss

League of Legends will never be perfectly balanced, especially because Riot Games is always tinkering with items, runes, and champions. This time around League players don’t have one broken item, but two, and when combined, you become an unkillable raid boss.

Riot generously buffed two iconic bruiser items in Patch 13.17—Goredrinker and Spear of Shojin. While the devs tweaked Goredrinker’s recipe and increased the health you get from the item, Spear of Shojin has undergone a true makeover with the item getting a different build path, combined cost, tweaks to bonus health and attack damage, and incredibly powerful passive. On their own, the items are quite strong, but when you combine them League becomes fun.

Champions who currently can’t imagine their life without the Spear of Shojin and Goredrinker combination are Kayn, Jarvan IV, Hecarim, Renekton, Zed, Qiyana, Talon, and Xin Zhao. There are champions like Nasus, Irelia, Sett, Jax, and Riven who are fans of either Spear of Shojin or Goredrinker and normally don’t build both of them.

So, what exactly makes this item combination so special?

Well, these items offer a good amount of bonus health and attack damage, but, most importantly, can turn any champion using them into a URF machine, spamming spells constantly while being tankier than tanks themselves. If you top that off with Death’s Dance and Black Cleaver, you simply can’t die because of innate survivability and self-healing.

Riot, naturally, noticed how these champions were running rampant on Summoner’s Rift, and are immediately nerfing it with Patch 13.18, but Goredrinker managed to dodge the nerf hammer. Spear of Shojin, however, is only getting a slap on the wrist since the only change is attack damage getting decreased from 60 to 50.

The final prognosis is that this item combination will stay in a strong spot, even post-Shojin nerfs, and if you’ve just heard about this, you’ll still have time to terrorize the solo queue.

