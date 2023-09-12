These two LoL champs are so overpowered players are quitting until they’re fixed

Tryndamere and Jarvan IV may be getting nerfed in League of Legends Patch 13.18 on Sept. 13, but players claim that these two champions are so overpowered they need a hotfix immediately and are quitting until these broken champions are fixed.

Regardless of the patch, Season 13 has been filled with champions rising and falling on the overpowered meter, with Tryndamere and Jarvan IV taking the cake since Patch 13.17. For the past couple of weeks, they’ve been dominating the Rift and have honestly been horrendous to lane against, so much so that players want their buffs reverted as soon as possible—even though they will be nerfed in a few short days.

So why is that? Currently, Jarvan IV has a win rate across all ranks of a whopping 53.01 percent, according to League stat tracker U.GG. Tryndamere’s not too far behind, currently possessing a 51.47 percent win rate. But what’s causing these champions to succeed so much on the Rift?

While we can’t know for sure, our best guess is the three items that received massive buffs in Patch 13.17: Stridebreaker, a core item from Tryndamere, and The Spear of Shojin, a core item for Jarvan IV, as well as changes to Goredrinker.

Usually, we wouldn’t see win rates skyrocket as theirs did. However, because these items were buffed so heavily, especially through the health they provide, Jarvan IV and Tryndamere feel almost unstoppable.

Players are questioning why Riot would buff these items, especially Spear of Shojin, so much, and they’re not even sure who to ban or even who to play because most of the good top lane champs are banned more often than not. Some are questioning whether they should play at all because they’re so oppressive.

But will this change in the upcoming patch? Probably not, considering Jarvan IV and Tryndamere are set to receive minimal nerfs. So, if you’re hoping to improve your rank, now’s the time to take these two into your ranked games.

And if you’re facing off against them, I wish you the best because you may see them more in the next couple of weeks.

