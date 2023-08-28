The same 4 LoL mid laners have claimed all but one of Korea’s Worlds berths since 2019

"The Four Horsemen," "The Big Four." Call 'em what you want. These 4 Korean mids are perennial.

At this year’s League of Legends World Championship, fans should expect to see four familiar faces represent Korea at the mid lane position. In fact, the same four mid laners have represented the region at the last five World Championships, with only one player ever interrupting that streak.

This year, Korea will send the fearsome foursome of Faker (T1), Showmaker (Dplus KIA), Bdd (KT Rolster) and Chovy (Gen.G) to Worlds. A member of this group has claimed nearly every Worlds berth belonging to Korea dating back to 2019—meaning that 17 of the possible 18 teams that the LCK sent to Worlds over the last five seasons have had one of these four players in their starting lineups.

Year Players & teams Best result 2019 Faker (SKT), Showmaker (DWG), Chovy (GRF) Faker (Semifinalist) 2020 Showmaker (DWG), Bdd (GEN), Chovy (DRX) Showmaker (World champion) 2021 Faker (T1), Showmaker (DK), Bdd (GEN), Chovy (HLE) Showmaker (Runner-up) 2022 Faker (T1), Showmaker (DK), Chovy (GEN), Zeka (DRX) Zeka (World champion) 2023 Faker (T1), Showmaker (DK), Bdd (KT), Chovy (GEN) TBD

The only player to attend Worlds as a Korean mid laner and not be part of the Faker-Showmaker-Bdd-Chovy foursome was Zeka, the starting mid for last year’s world champions, DRX. Although Zeka failed to reach Worlds this year (he and Hanwha Life Esports lost to Showmaker and Dplus KIA in the LCK Regional Finals), he made his mark on the tournament last season.

Zeka had a breakout performance at last year’s edition of Worlds, with many fans citing his performance in the group stage, quarterfinals, and semifinals as the main reason why DRX’s “miracle run” to the Summoner’s Cup stayed alive as long as it did. By all metrics, DRX were heavy underdogs in all three of last year’s bracket stage matchups, but Zeka’s performances were enough to propel them over the finish line. His pop-off fifth game of the quarterfinals against Edward Gaming was the game that seriously sticks out, as he went 10/2/4 on Sylas while his team’s back was against the wall.

Showmaker and Chovy ahead of last year’s Worlds quarterfinal showdown. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

This year, though, Korea’s back to its roots at Worlds, with Faker, Showmaker, Bdd, and Chovy leading the charge for the LCK. The tournament will be played in Korea for the first time since 2018, as well.

Fittingly, that season was unique in that none of the big four members were present at the tournament. That year, Korea was represented by Kuro, Crown, and Ucal in the mid lane.

Worlds 2023 will begin on Oct. 10 with the play-in stage, although none of the LCK’s representatives will have to compete in the opening round of the event. All four of the Korean teams at Worlds will begin their respective runs to the Summoner’s Cup in the newly-minted Worlds swiss stage.

