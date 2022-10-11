The magical cat infiltrates the Worlds 2022 group stage again as Aatrox continues to run wild

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

The end of the first group stage round-robin is upon us, and with that, the Worlds 2022 meta is slowly revealing its true shape.

Right now, there are over 90 unique champions that have been either picked or banned during Worlds 2022, meaning that the Worlds meta has never been more versatile and even volatile. Still, each League of Legends meta has both winners and losers, no matter how short-lasting or irrelevant it might be.

According to Games of Legends, we’re once again witnessing the rise of the infamous magical cat, Yummi in the group stage. Thanks to her 88 percent presence at Worlds 2022, she has a 100 percent win rate during the group stage. Yummi isn’t alone at the top, though. Lissandra, Sivir, and Lucian have also joined her on the 100 percent win rate throne in the group stage.

Next, we have the Ruined King, Viego, dominating the meta at a 71 percent win rate with a 50 percent presence rate. Aatrox, who still has a 100 percent presence at Worlds 2022, is comfortably sitting at a 57 percent win rate. And lastly, Aphelios, Caitlyn, Trundle, Thresh, Lee Sin, and Camille are all in their comfort zone of a 67 percent win rate.

Right now, the biggest loser of the group stage is easily Nautilus, with a 42 percent presence and a zero percent win rate. In similar shoes to Nautilus are Varus, Tahm Kench, LeBlanc, and Miss Fortune, with, once again, a zero percent win rate in the group stage. Leona is in a slightly better position with a 42 percent overall win rate after having a 29 percent win rate. The only surprises are Sejuani, with record-breaking numbers of 88 percent presence and 33 percent win rate, and Poppy with a measly 38 percent win rate after being a seemingly promising safe jungler.