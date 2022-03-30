The 2022 LEC Spring Split finals will be played in front of a live audience

A live audience will be allowed back during the 2022 LEC Spring Split finals, Riot Games revealed today.

“LEC is opening its doors for a limited number of fans to watch the Spring 2022 Finals,” Riot said in a press release. This will mark a return of fans to the Berlin studio for the first time since 2020.

We’re excited to be able to celebrate the #LEC Spring 2022 Finals in a one-off event with a limited number of fans back in the studio!



More Info: https://t.co/qcLvyJZ62e pic.twitter.com/xyRNblx5GI — LEC (@LEC) March 30, 2022

While Covid restrictions in Germany have significantly eased over the past months, Riot continues to be cautious. “In order to ensure the highest safety, we are limiting the number of attendees, and fans will be required to adhere to regulations in place at the venue,” Riot said.

Fans will also be required “to wear a mask inside the studio unless eating or drinking,” and social distancing will be advisable.

The tickets for the final weekend of the 2022 LEC Spring Split playoffs will be available on Friday, April 1. Fans will be able to find them on the Eventbrite ticketing website.

The 2022 LEC Spring Split playoffs are underway. They return on Friday when G2 Esports take on Team Vitality in the lower bracket. On the weekend, three teams will battle it out for the title and a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational. Those three squads will also play in front of an audience on the final weekend of the split.