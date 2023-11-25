‘That salary cap is hitting hard’: LoL fans react to Gen.G breakup

The LCK Champion Gen.G roster is going through a huge reshuffling, and it’s left some League of Legends fans confused.

“That salary cap is hitting hard,” remarked one Redditor on a thread created with the announcement that Gen.G are releasing Chovy, Peanut, Delight, and Doran. Only Peyz remains with the team following the explosive move, even the coaching staff were cut. “It’s actually Chover,” one Redditor cleverly chimed in with.

The LCK is going through a massive roster churn that isn’t just hinging on Gen.G. You’d be hard-pressed to find a team that isn’t making changes this cycle. However, just because the players are released doesn’t mean that Gen.G can’t negotiate to get at least some of them back. “We have seen players’ contract run out and get an announcement like this to then sign with the same org. Don’t think them leaving means 100% they won’t be returning,” one Redditor said. Others hopped on another popular NBA meme, saying “get ready to learn Chinese,” an ironic reference to how NBA fans will tell underperforming players that they’re going to be shipped to teams in China. In this case, those players would go to the cash-flush LPL.

The only team seemingly not making substantial moves is T1, who just won Worlds. It’s a pretty easy call for them: they have Faker, and they just won the whole thing. Gen.G, who has been their nemesis in LCK play, is on the rebuild. It’s a good call.

While we’ll have to wait and see exactly what shakes loose in the rostermania, we might have some idea of where Gen.G will be heading with their roster in the future. Leaks from the Korean scene say that Canyon, Lehends, and Kiin are set to sign with the team, and they’re likely going to be negotiating with Chovy about a return. Gen.G are blowing this team up, but it looks like they’re still in the business of building a roster that can win the LCK and make deep runs in international tournaments.