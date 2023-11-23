Gen.G reportedly building new LoL superteam around star mid laner Chovy

Gen.G released its full roster, except for Peyz, earlier this week, and the org has already decided who will play for the team in the 2024 season, according to a report from OSEN on Nov. 23.

Every newly signed Gen.G player participated in the 2023 League of Legends Worlds Championship, making it a potential superteam for next season. The Korean outlet reported Lehends, Kiin, and Canyon have signed with the organization ahead of the 2024 season, amid a major overhaul. Mid laner Chovy re-signed with the team, while support Lehends is returning after playing for Gen.G in 2022.

After an early exit from Worlds 2023, Canyon will join the team in the jungle, and Kiin is joining the top lane following a season with KT Rolster. He also played at Worlds alongside Lehends, but the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Gen.G’s Worlds 2023 journey ended abruptly in an unexpected 3-2 loss to the LPL’s Bilibili Gaming in the quarterfinals. Despite dominating the LCK this year, they proceeded to undergo a major roster overhaul. It’s seemingly already in place ahead of the next season, although the org has yet to confirm this report.