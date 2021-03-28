Teddy and Keria lead T1 to a 5-game win streak in 2021 LCK Spring Split

T1 finished their 2021 LCK Spring Split regular season on a high note, taking down Hanwha Life Esports in a 2-0 series and extending their win streak to five games.

The bottom lane of T1 shined in this League of Legends series, nullifying the impact from their opponents with diverse matchups. Teddy and Keria are unstoppable and look like one of the best bottom lane duos in the world. While the result of this match didn’t change the standings, it did help T1 regain their confidence going into the upcoming playoffs.

While the entire T1 roster looked great, the MVP votes were awarded to Keria for his first game Tahm Kench performance after being paired up with a fasting Senna. He was the frontline his team needed and his devours saved his low-health allies multiple times. Teddy received his MVP vote after picking up Kai’Sa to dismantle his foes with an aggressive build.

[2021 #LCK Spring R2 Match 89 vs HLE]



깔끔한 승리로 정규시즌을 마무리했습니다.

응원해주신 팬분들께 감사드리며 플레이오프에서 뵙겠습니다.



We finished off the Spring Split with a win.

Thank you for sending us your energy and see you at the Playoffs.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/BgxmoCVIwu — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) March 28, 2021

This series began with both teams picking up the best champions in the current meta for various roles. While HLE had a stronger top side, T1 had a powerful bottom side, enhanced by the mid lane Seraphine for Faker. While the early game was quite even, once the teamfights began, T1 easily beat HLE due to Seraphine out healing all their damage. Keria’s Devour stopped any killing attempts on Faker and so HLE fell in 24 minutes.

Going into the second game, HLE banned out key picks which destroyed them in the first match of the series. However, that was not enough to control T1, who have shown that they have an ocean pool of champions. After the bottom lane of T1 got an early lead, they were able to quickly snowball and start impacting other lanes. After 30 minutes of pure domination, T1 closed out the series 2-0.

Following this victory, T1 (11-7) concluded their regular season in fourth-place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. They had a shaky start of the split, constantly swapping between players. After failing to pick up multiple wins, the team reverted to their 2020 Spring Split roster with one small exception, the team had Effort back then. With Keria on the roster, the roster looks much better and capable of taking down DWG KIA.

T1 will be back on the Rift for a quarterfinal match in the LCK Spring Split playoffs on April 1 against DRX, who they’ve easily beaten last week.

