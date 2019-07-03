Pokimane reveals TFT Thursday, a Teamfight Tactics streamer tournament

A Teamfight Tactics tournament with streamers and community personalities is set to take place soon.

Last night, variety streamer Imane “Pokimane” announced TFT Thursday, and she will be the host of the tournament. Although the tournament has Thursday in its name, it’s unclear if it will be a weekly tournament taking place that day across several weeks. At the moment, the only confirmed edition will be on July 4 starting at 12pm CT.

pokimane on Twitter TFT Thursday is official! 😁 It’ll be on July 4th at 10 AM PST. Participants are listed below, and the prize pool is 15,000$ 🥳 💰 TY to everyone that’s willing to be a part of this, hoping for it to be a great time for streamers & viewers!

Pokimane has invited top TFT streamers and players like Rumay “Hafu” Wang, William “scarra” Li, and Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang to compete. Other well-known Twitch names include Jason “Amaz” Chan, Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, and Sebastian “forsen” Fors.

They’ll be fighting for the lion’s share of a $15,000 prize pool, an MVP award of $1,500, and gifted subs that will be given to streamers for good sportsmanship, how entertaining they were, and participation. The prize pool will be given per match each player wins, according to the image Pokimane shared.

Fans can expect all these Twitch personalities to be streaming at the time of TFT Thursday.

This will be the first big tournament of the title to take place on Twitch. Though the platform has announced its own Showdown series first, TFT Thursday will actually happen first.

These community-run tournaments with prize pool show that Riot Games might be taking a permissive approach to early TFT competitions compared to how it deals with League of Legends competition today. While League has official tournaments around the world and Riot lets a small number of tournament organizers run their own competitions outside the main circuit, TFT seems to be fully open to third-party tournaments for now.

Pokimane will host TFT Thursday on her Twitch channel.