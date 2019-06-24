Riot Games’ new autobattler game mode in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, has been a smash hit so far. But the mode is still young and some players might not know which units are the best.

If you’re interested in getting started with Teamfight Tactics or you’re keen on learning more, this tier list should help you.

The tiers are based on a mixture of criteria, including innate carry ability, composition synergy, crowd control capability, and flexibility.

S tier (The top dogs)

Image via Riot Games

Garen

Nidalee

Draven

Aurelion Sol

This tier brings together the strongest units in the game. They’re each powerful stand-alone units that work well in almost every comp. In the case of Garen and Nidalee, they’re cheap units that can be bought and upgraded in the early game, while staying strong and reliable in the late game.

Garen is a tanky frontline who makes use of the Noble buff, while simultaneously hitting hard with his spin ability. He scales with ability power and thrives with Morellonomicon. Put him at the very front of your army and he’ll jump right into the action and deal ridiculous AoE damage while living to tell the tale.

Nidalee has a good balance of damage and sustainability. When combined with Rapid Firecannon, she can sit behind her team and dish out damage across the entirety of the map. Add a couple of AS or AP items to her arsenal and she’ll quite easily carry the team.

Draven is on another level. You probably won’t find him until the mid to late game, but when you do, he’s well worth buying. He was just recently nerfed, but he’s still incredibly impactful. Combine him with Darius and the pair of them will cause trouble. Add a couple of items, and maybe even a level two upgrade, and his axes will hit like trucks.

Aurelion Sol’s ultimate is probably the best in the game. If you can get him to level two and stack him with AP and mana, he’ll completely blow up the enemy force. He also synergizes with Dragons, giving him magic immunity, which allows him to sit nicely with a tanky Shyvana frontline.

A tier (Consistently strong)

Image via Riot Games

Gnar

Sejuani

Kayle

Swain

Yasuo

These units almost made it into the top tier, but they’re not quite as overpowered. They each have their strengths, but as stand-alone units, they’re not always the best option. In the right circumstances, combined with the correct synergies and items, they’ll wreak havoc. But without their win conditions, they can sometimes be more of a nuisance than a virtue.

Gnar and Sejuani, however, stand out in this tier. They have the strongest crowd control in the game and will likely feature in any good late game comp. They’re both tanky, and their ultimates are incredibly consistent.

Kayle, Swain, and Yasuo have the potential for greatness, but they each rely on a number of variables. If you level them up, which is much harder than it sounds, they’ll deal tons of damage. But if not, and they don’t have the correct items, they can be lackluster. It’s particularly difficult to find the perfect set of conditions in the late game, but if you’re lucky, they’ll absolutely carry your game.

B tier (Reliable)

Image via Riot Games

Darius

Warwick

Kassadin

Vayne

Ashe

Volibear

Leona

Kindred

Anivia

Akali

Lulu

Shyvana

Each of these units has their strengths, but instead of carrying, they act as strong and reliable support. They’re units that are important for Origin and Class synergies and will likely feature in the game’s most powerful comps. As stand-alone units, however, they aren’t always ideal.

In the case of Darius, Warwick, Kassadin, and Vayne, they each fit into the early game carry category. They’re easy to come by and upgrading them to level two or three shouldn’t be difficult. This means no matter your comp, you can rely on them finding you the early win streak. If you don’t adapt, though, and continue on the same path, without making use of synergies, they’ll eventually fall off. If you’re flexible and you chop and change your comp as the game progresses, they should still be reliable.

Ashe, Volibear, Leona, Kindred, Anivia, Akali, Lulu, and Shyvana, on the other hand, are different. They have individual strengths that can quite easily bolster up your forces, but they’re not as impactful as the top tiers. Ashe, Volibear, and Anivia help fill out the Glacial synergy, one of the best in the game, while Leona, Akali, Lulu, and Shyvana each have strong ultimate potential and mini synergies.

C tier (Hit or miss)

Image via Riot Games

Braum

Kha’Zix

Katarina

Evelynn

Varus

Ahri

Brand

Cho’Gath

Blitzcrank

These units are hard to place in the tier list. They have their strengths, but they’re not always reliable. You can’t count on any of these units to perform consistently well in TFT and you shouldn’t get carried away when allocating them items. The same goes for the carousel and the skip button. Using your gold to deliberately seek out an upgrade will often be a waste in their case, but that doesn’t mean they’re bad.

Braum is particularly important for a Glacial comp, but he’s not quite as powerful as some of his icy counterparts. He’s a solid tank, but other than, he’s nothing special.

Kha’Zix, Katarina, and Evelynn are Assassins and they’re each decent at taking out backlines. They’re not the best units, though, and if they’re not upgraded, they’ll fall off quite easily. The same goes for an Assassin comp. In the early game, three Assassins is fairly powerful, but once you reach the late game, you’ll quickly fall behind.

Ahri, Brand, and Cho’Gath have potential, but they’re not the most reliable units. Ahri is a decent Sorcerer and Wild counterpart, but other than that, she’s nothing special. She has decent damage but will rely on item stacking to thrive. Brand is similar. He has a great ultimate and can deal a considerable amount of damage, but his synergies aren’t the best. Cho’Gath is a strong tank, but again, his weaknesses are in his synergies. He could fit nicely with Kassadin, but that’s about it.

Blitzcrank is great against a powerful backline composition. If you can get him to grab the biggest threat on the enemy board, then he’s well worth using. But other than that, he’s hit or miss. If you pull in a tank or an Assassin, you’re more than likely shooting yourself in the foot.

D tier (Underwhelming)

Image via Riot Games

Rengar

Pyke

Zed

Rek’Sai

Karthus

Mordekaiser

None of these units are terrible, but they don’t stand out as carries. They can each be used in comps, but you shouldn’t be wasting precious items of them.

Rengar, Pyke, and Zed are the weakest Assassins, but they’re important when creating the six Assassin comp. Weirdly, none of the Assassins are featured in top tiers, but the full comp itself is actually fairly strong. The problem is it can be difficult to find and upgrade each of the Assassins, and wasting resources and tunneling on this comp in the early game is never a good idea. It’s usually safer to go for more of a tank or CC-focused route and Assassins are nowhere to be seen in that circumstance.

Rek’Sai is also underwhelming. Neither her Void or Brawler synergies are particularly useful, and her ultimate is nothing special.

Mordekaiser and Karthus have potential, but they rely heavily on a set of win conditions. Morekaiser is actually fairly good as an early game tank, but once you hit the late game, he’ll start to become a nuisance. They’re both Phantoms and that’s something, but the buff itself isn’t as good as it sounds. Karthus can be strong when he’s upgraded and has full items, but getting to that point of the game will rarely happen. As a stand-alone unit, his damage is inconsistent and his ultimate is much weaker than it should be.

F tier (Bad in most scenarios)

Image via Riot Games

Kennen

Poppy

Tristana

Lucian

Fiora

Elise

Miss Fortune

These units are particularly weak and as stand-alone units, they’re almost useless.

Kennen, Poppy, and Tristana fall under Yordle. The synergy isn’t quite there yet, and as stand-alone units, they’re incredibly underwhelming. You almost always want to avoid Tristana and Poppy, and there are plenty of better options than Kennen. His ultimate can be effective, but other than that, his synergies are weak. At the moment, Yordles and Ninjas don’t quite cut it.

Fiora and Lucian are terrible, but they both share the Noble synergy. Six Nobles are fairly strong, but if you’re running less than six, neither of these units should be featured in your lineup.

Miss Fortune and Elise have potential. You’ll have stronger options, though. In the case of Elise, it can be fun maxing out your Shapeshifters, but other than that, she’s nothing special. Miss Fortune is ironically in an unfortunate spot at the moment. She looks like she should be a strong unit, but she doesn’t quite live up to expectations. Her ultimate is poor and Gunslingers are in need of a buff.

Shen is in a similar position. He’s a Ninja and he’s fine by himself, but his ultimate and his Blademaster synergy are nothing to write home about. It probably won’t hurt you to have him in your comp, but it’s best to avoid him.

Garbage tier (Useless)

Image via Riot Games

Graves

Aatrox

Veigar

Gangplank

Morgana

Each of these units needs to be buffed. They’re the worst of the bunch and they practically offer nothing. They’re essentially cannon fodder at this point. If you feature them in your lineup, you’re doing a disservice to yourself.

Avoid Graves, Aatrox, Veigar, Gangplank, and Morgana at all costs.

This tier list is a starting point for TFT. It’s bound to change and it’s admittedly incredibly subjective. We’ll make sure to update it as the meta shapes and forms in the months and patches to come.