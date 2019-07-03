Teamfight Tactics ranked mode now available on the PBE

After weeks of practicing, it’s time to finally put your Teamfight Tactics skills to the test with the autobattler’s new ranked mode, which is now available on the League of Legends Public Beta Environment.

Unlike in League of Legends competitive mode, players will only have to complete five matches to be assigned a rank in TFT. Once players have received their initial rank, they can then compete in the ranked queue to earn MMR points and climb the game mode’s ladder.

Although there can only be one winner in TFT, those who finish in the top half of the standings in any given match will still be rewarded for their efforts. Players who place in the top four of a TFT match will rise in ranks, while those who end a game in the bottom half of the standings will lose MMR points. Placing higher in the top four seems to yield more points awarded, as discovered by one Reddit user who put the theory to the test.

According to UX lead for TFT Ed “SapMagic” Altorfer, Riot is aiming to release the ranked mode with Patch 9.14, which will introduce Twisted Fate as the first champion to be added to the autobattler.

In celebration of the competitive queue’s release, the League of Legends developer is teaming up with Twitch Rivals to host the first TFT tournament on July 17 and 18. Boasting a $125,000 prize pool, the tournament will feature 64 Twitch streamers, who will be revealed on July 8.