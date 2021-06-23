Team WE fall to FunPlus Phoenix, suffer first loss of 2021 LPL Summer Split

FPX are looking like one of the most dominant teams in the Summer Split.

FunPlus Phoenix made quick work of Team WE today 2-0 in the 2021 LPL Summer Split.

Both teams came into this League of Legends series with a strong record and with Team WE were looking to continue their undefeated start to the split. FPX stopped that streak from continuing, though, and delivered Team WE’s first loss with various members stepping up throughout the series.

The MVP votes were picked up by AD carry Lwx and jungler Tian. The ADC used fasting Senna to dominate the bottom lane and take over teamfights, while Tian used Viego to unleash havoc with his passive. He possessed his opponents’ bodies in teamfights and used their kits spectacularly to lead his team to a win.

In both matches of today’s series, FPX had a much better laning phase, which gave Tian a lot of leeway to control the map with his aggressive Diana and Viego picks. He prioritized the dragons in the first match, giving his team the dragon soul buff, and created a huge advantage in the second game with both Rift Heralds by taking down crucial towers.

Once FPX got a gold lead, they started grouping up and outmaneuvering Team WE in teamfights. Even though their opponents tried to go for various plays to come back into the game, the former world champions were having none of it. They kept outplaying them fight after fight before closing out the series 2-0.

FPX (4-1) have one match remaining for the week against Royal Never Give Up. You can tune in on Saturday, June 26 to see if FPX will keep up their dominant playstyle and dismantle the 2021 MSI champions.

