Team Liquid win the battle of the danish mids, secure NA’s second win at Worlds

Team Liquid beat G2 Esports in a dominant fashion, securing their first win of the first Round Robin following Jensen’s outstanding performance in the mid lane on Orianna.

NA’s Danish mid laner proved to be too strong for Europe to handle today, taking over the game alone after a couple of early assists and kills. His frontline proved to be the perfect catalyst for Jensen to perform in teamfights. Volibear alongside Sett initiated and then Jensen followed up with a huge Orianna combo, destroying G2 in every fight.

The series began with trades across all lanes between both teams, with Jensen in the mid lane coming out ahead from Liquid’s side. This would come to bite G2 since Jensen got an Archangel Staff early on, which converted to Seraph’s Embrace at around 15-minutes. He was the centerpiece of all teamfights, investing into Mejai’s Soulstealer as well to increase his ability power due to his kill participation.

With a fed Orianna, Liquid secured the first three dragons easily and going for the Dragon Soul confident. G2 tried to stop them, but were wildly unsuccessful due to Jensen’s swift movements and combos in the teamfight.

With the Infernal Dragon Soul, Liquid took over the next teamfights, wiping off G2 every time they met. After a 34-minute teamfight with the base exposed from G2, Liquid cleanly finished the game and secured their first win of the group stages.

G2 is currently first in their group, with the winner between Suning or Machi tying them after their next match. Liquid will get tied for second with the loser of the next match instead. While NA felt doomed until yesterday, FlyQuest’s win might have boosted their brethren morale to finally secure some wins in the group stage.