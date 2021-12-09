Team Liquid releases Jensen from contract

The contract of longtime LCS mid laner Jensen has been terminated by Team Liquid, a source told Dot Esports. Jensen’s release from Liquid comes just over a year after he signed a three-year extension reported to be worth more than $4 million.

In a tweet, Liquid thanked Jensen for his contributions to the organization’s LCS team.

“We are so thankful for @Jensen for being with us for the our team’s most successful years,” Liquid tweeted. “We won LCS Championships together, ended up in the MSI Finals, and went to Worlds three times. We were lucky to have him for as long as we did and wish him nothing but the best.”

Jensen initially signed with Liquid ahead of the 2019 LCS season, his first season in North America not representing Cloud9. In the three years as a member of the Liquid LCS roster, Jensen won two LCS split titles, qualified for three consecutive Worlds events, and finished second at the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational.

Despite winning the season-opening LCS Lock-In event, however, Jensen and Liquid were unable to add any more gold to their trophy collection. After a disappointing performance at Worlds, Jensen said there was a “possibility” he would not be playing the LCS in 2022, seemingly hinting he would either be benched or released by Liquid.

Although most teams have already constructed their respective LCS rosters, Jensen is a highly-respected veteran that could garner interest from several North American teams.