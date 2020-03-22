Team Liquid keep their playoff dreams alive with a crucial win against Golden Guardians

Team Liquid fans can finally take a much-needed breath. The League of Legends team has kept its playoff hopes intact with a huge win against Golden Guardians today during week eight of the 2020 LCS Spring Split.

After Liquid’s loss to Evil Geniuses yesterday, the four-time defending LCS champions could not afford to lose anymore games if they wanted to qualify for the 2020 Spring postseason. If they do end up falling flat, they would be the first returning champion in LCS history to miss the postseason.

Even though Liquid were able to take down Golden Guardians today, they still have big games against two of the best teams in the league: FlyQuest and Cloud9. Although they won their first match against FlyQuest earlier this season, Liquid still need to worry about how much they’ve improved with time. Cloud9, on the other hand, will be their toughest matchup yet, and probably one of their most important.

0/0/16 on Rakan. We’re coming for playoffs next week 😎



GG @GoldenGuardians ! pic.twitter.com/8pO1p2N77q — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) March 22, 2020

In this game against Golden Guardians, Liquid still didn’t look as aggressive or decisive as we’ve seen in seasons past. It took them almost 42 minutes to take down their opponents. They’ll have to continue improving their macro play if they want to take down two of the best teams in the league.

Confidence is key for any team in the LCS, and hopefully for Liquid fans, this win can get the defending LCS champs into a winning mindset ahead of the final week of the season. The team hasn’t been the most consistent with their performances, but they’ll have to use the minimal momentum they grabbed from Golden Guardians to push themselves into the postseason.