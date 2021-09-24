Team BDS mid laner Xico steals Baron with quick Flash-Smite combo, escapes with Twisted Fate ultimate

Very few League of Legends players can steal a Baron in a pit full of enemies, but even fewer can escape with their health bar still intact.

While playing as Twisted Fate, Team BDS mid laner Francisco José “Xico” Cruz Antunes successfully stole the Baron from the hands of the enemy team and managed to escape with his life. His opponents were on the verge of obtaining the team buff just after the 20-minute mark when Xico’s Twisted Fate suddenly appeared in the pit with a blue card in-hand, chosen from his Pick a Card (W), and a fresh Unsealed Spellbook Smite. He last-hit the Baron Nashor, securing the buff for his team.

In the clip Xico approaches the Baron pit from mid lane unnoticed thanks to various control wards placed by his teammates behind the crucial objective. As he arrives behind the pit, Xico changes his Teleport to Smite as a result of the Unsealed Spellbook rune. He then flashes inside the pit just as the enemy team was delivering the last blows to the jungle monster and secures the buff for his team thanks to his new summoner’s spell, Smite.

The difficult part was just about to begin, though. It’s easier to sacrifice yourself for a Baron rather than stealing it and successfully escaping from a pit full of enemies. Somehow Xico achieves the latter, not only because of his great positioning and quick decision-making, but also because of some mistakes from his opponents. Right after securing the buff, Xico uses Twisted Fate’s ultimate ability, Destiny (R), to teleport outside the pit and near his allies. Even if not completely unscratched, Xico survives the play. It must have been Destiny.

Xico currently plays as a mid laner for Team BDS, who recently acquired Schalke 04’s spot in the League of Legends European Championship after finding success in the French national league, the LFL.

“Over the years, the League of Legends scene has developed phenomenally, and FC Schalke 04’s early involvement in the scene was truly visionary,” Renaud Pierre Baijot, executive director of Team BDS, said. “Team BDS is humbled to follow in these footsteps. Today, with the BDS community at our side, we will continue to foster unique talent, striving to reach the highest levels of the competition.”

Xico’s contract ends this November, but according to the team’s website, “BDS has built a reputation for developing talents,” so we could expect Xico to play as their mid laner for the 2022 LEC Spring Split.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.