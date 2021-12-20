Team BDS announces 2022 LEC roster featuring Adam, Cinkrof, Nuclearint, xMatty, and LIMIT

After finally acquiring a spot in the LEC, Team BDS has shown off the five League of Legends players representing the organization during the 2022 Spring Split.

The roster consists of former Fnatic top laner Adam, with mid laner Nuclearint and support LIMIT hopping on after the disbanding of Schalke 04. Former Karmine Corp. jungler Cinkrof and AD carry xMatty will be making their LEC debuts next year as the rookie talent of the bunch.

Brand new identity, brand new roster. We are here to #ChallengeTheGame pic.twitter.com/5VV6UmbvGK — Team BDS (@TeamBDS) December 20, 2021

They’ll also be getting some guidance from head coach Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann and head analyst Christopher “Duffman” Duff, who have both joined following a disappointing final year with G2 Esports. The two veterans failed to push the star-studded roster to any international events in 2021, prompting a drastic rebuild with three players and the entire coaching staff being replaced.

Team BDS filled in the vacant league spot from Schalke 04 after the team was forced to sell their place in the LEC due to the problems with its soccer club. The team’s recent relegation from the Bundesliga dealt a huge blow to its finances, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they eventually dealt its LEC spot for 26.5 million euros, the second-largest franchise deal in Western history.

Many eyes will be placed on Adam following his explosive debut with Fnatic this past year. The 19-year-old upstart became one of the fastest growing rookies in the league alongside the veteran lineup and helped push the team to another World Championship appearance. His relationship with the team splintered during the tournament and subsequent off-season, however, causing his departure several weeks later.

Related: Adam explains why he wanted to leave Fnatic, gives his perspective of Worlds 2021

Cinkrof and xMatty will also be a point of focus for many fans and analysts, since they’ll be making their debut at the highest level in Europe. During their time in the LFL, they dominated the league with Karmine Corp. by winning the 2021 LFL Spring Split championship, back-to-back European Masters, and coming one game away from winning the 2021 LFL trophy. It’ll be interesting to watch their development alongside some of the best coaches in the scene as they try to continue their string of successful seasons.

You can catch Team BDS in action when the 2022 LEC Spring Split begins on Jan. 14.