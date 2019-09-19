Tarzaned and RezzKennen hit Master tier without losing a game in League of Legends

League of Legends streamer Tarzaned and duo partner RezzKennen made history yesterday after allegedly becoming the first duo to achieve Master tier with a 100-percent win rate.

Tarzaned informed fans of the milestone in a tweet yesterday after the duo won 56 games in a row to climb the League ladder.

Tarzaned on Twitter Made history today. First duo to ever achieve master tier with 100% win rate. Will be streaming on this account till I leave for twitch con/europe. @RezzKennen is a beast.

The Canadian streamer jungled a variety of different champions to hit Master, such as Kindred and Olaf, but he played most of his games on Graves (23).

And as his duo partner’s name implies, RezzKennen played Kennen in the top lane for 55 out of the 56 games.

Screengrab via op.gg

To avoid any toxicity, Tarzaned was reportedly telling fans on his stream that his smurf, ASTROGOD99, was actually TSM jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu’s account.

“LMAO and tarzaned was saying on his stream how that account is spica,” one fan commented in a Reddit post. “What a fkn genius. That’s how he got all the target inters off his back.”

If players found out that Tarzaned was trying to break a record and go undefeated, they might intentionally feed to derail the accomplishment.

League streamer Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni encountered this issue when trying to be the No. 1 player in the world. The streamer faced toxic teammates and was eventually banned on Twitch and on his Turkish League account for abusive chat.

Tarzaned is widely believed to be one of the most gifted and mechanically-sound junglers in Riot’s MOBA, hitting rank one in North America in seasons six, eight, and nine.

To catch Tarzaned stream, tune in to his Twitch channel where he’ll likely attempt to reach Challenger on that account.