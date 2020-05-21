Tarzaned claims he boosted IWD to Challenger for $10,000

“You call yourself a Challenger player and you never actually got Challenger on your own."

Tarzaned has spilled the beans about IWDominate.

The streamer, known for his prowess in North American solo queue, claimed he boosted IWD to Challenger in League of Legends.

“You call yourself a Challenger player and you never actually got Challenger on your own,” Tarzaned said on his stream last night. “I actually had to play on your account for two years straight to get Challenger.”

Tarzaned said he boosted two of IWD’s accounts to the top rank over the course of season seven and eight.

“I don’t know how he can have such a massive ego, I’m so nice to you,” he said. “I held onto this information for three years. It’s just very disrespectful. You really need to drop your ego.”

Later in his stream, Tarzaned claimed IWD paid him over $10,000 for the service. He didn’t provide any concrete evidence of his allegations, however.

The feud came to light after some back and forth between the two streamers.

“He wasn’t bantering,” IWD said earlier this week. “He just continued to shit on me. So, fuck that guy. Literally, just fuck him forever. He’s actually just a cancer human being. He’s cancer to play with, in the game, and cancer to deal with in general.”

IWD is best known for streaming to a large audience on Twitch. He started his career as a professional League player in 2011, joining compLexity Gaming, before eventually signing with Team Curse, who later became Team Liquid. IWD retired in 2016 to stream fulltime. Since then, he’s hosted multiple League podcasts and maintained a sizable following on YouTube.

IWD is now commenting on Tarzaned’s allegations live on stream.