Tarzan joins LPL’s LNG alongside Plex and Icon

After weeks of rumors, LNG has officially announced the arrival of Tarzan and the rest of their roster for 2021. The Korean jungle joins the list of players choosing LPL over LCK for next season. This is also the first adventure of Tarzan out of Korea.

Official) TarZan joins LNG #LoL #LPL pic.twitter.com/knAXXiR3Vg — FOMOS kenzi (@kenzi131) December 17, 2020 This is the NLG official announcement, posted earlier today on Weibo

Tarzan has been active since 2017, when he debuted with Griffin in the Korean Second Division. In addition, it would be with Griffin himself that he would get promoted to the LCK in 2018. The Korean jungle has been a finalist of the LCK on three occasions and has gone to Worlds once. He has also been champion of the KeSPA cup in 2018.

Apart from Tarzan, LNG also announced four other new players earlier today. Both Plex and Icon join LNG as mid laners, M1kuya joins as the starting top laner and Light re-joins the team as the starting ADC for 2021.

M1kuya joins LNG from the LDL, the LPL second division, while Plex is making his comeback to LNG after some time at Team WE. On the other hand, Icon is leaving Oh My God after five years to join the LNG squad for 2021.

The LPL offseason is not over yet, and in addition to the signing of Tarzan we have also had other big signings in the last couple of hours, such as Nuguri moving to FPX.