Tahm Kench and Seraphine have dominated the bot lane in League Patch 12.12, killing out traditional marksmen

The bot lane in League of Legends traditionally caters to ranged, attack-based champions called AD carries. Following Patch 12.12, however, two unusual champions have dominated the position.

Tahm Kench and Seraphine have been slowly climbing the ladder over the course of the latest several patches, quietly cementing themselves as two of the best champions in the bot lane.

At the time of writing, the River King sits at a 56.76 percent win rate and the Starry-Eyed Songstress has a 55.10 percent win rate, according to stats site U.GG.

Tahm Kench received a rework last year and has since taken on more and more buffs to his kit. Most recently, he received some update updates to his abilities in Patch 12.11. Riot nerfed the champion in a June 30 hotfix, but he still continues to reign supreme in the role.

Seraphine is in a similar situation. She was also targeted with nerfs in the hotfix, but they barely had an impact on her win rate. The devs decreased the AP ratio on her passive and lowered the disable duration on Beat Drop (E).

The champion has made her way into the bot lane in the competitive meta as well. She was picked once in the AD carry role in the LEC, LCK, and LPL this split, but she only won one of those games, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Overall, though, she has a 67 percent rate in the 2022 LCS summer Split with three games played.

Tahm Kench, on the other hand, has only been picked once so far this split. He was drafted by SK Gaming’s Gadget in their game against Rogue last weekend.

Nerfs to the champions are inevitable at this point. Expect changes to come to the game with Patch 12.13, which is due to hit the live servers on Wednesday, July 13.