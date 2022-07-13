T1 secure win over Hanwha despite long pauses disrupting flow of LCK series

Today’s LCK series between T1 and Hanwa Life stretched far longer than intended due to pauses between matches. Still, fans got to see some great gameplay from both sides even though T1 came on top after winning the series 2-1.

In the first game of the League of Legends series, T1 bet on two enchanter supports (Seraphine and Karma) to buff their entire composition in teamfights. Hanwha, meanwhile, went with the Nami-Lucien combo along with a Xin Zhao pick. This worked for Hanwha as they won skirmishes in the first half of the match. But as soon as T1’s damage-dealers got their three key items, they demolished their opponents with the help of dual enchanter supports. With this, T1 registered the first win in the series.

That was a long one 😅@T1LoL take down HLE in game 3! #LCK pic.twitter.com/clBPjevJ9s — LCK (@LCK) July 13, 2022

Both teams picked up champions that provided them a mix of poke and crowd control abilities in their arsenal for the second game. T1’s aggressiveness was visible from the start of the game and Hanwha also replied similarly by roaming around the map to ambush their opponent’s lanes. There was a 10-minute pause but the match was resumed without any changes. The match turned in Hanwha’s favor as DuDu’s Sylas started hijacking T1’s ultimates, focusing mainly on Seraphine and Gnar. DuDu’s performance netted him an 8/2/6 KDA and allowed his team to get a win in their bag.

The third game was quite a long one. T1 looked in control as Gumayusi’s Kalista wreaked havoc from the early game getting five kills within eight minutes. Unfortunately, there was a long 26-minute pause because of a Smite bug on Oner’s champion that allowed him to use it twice. Players from both sides had to rejoin the game and restart their progress. It did not dampen T1’s momentum as Oner’s Xin Zhao continuously engaged in teamfights while Faker’s Corki and Gumayusi’s Kalista melted Hanwha champions from the backline. Even Hanwha had shining moments like the first Baron steal by OnFleek’s Lee Sin but the path for a comeback was too steep for them.

[2022 #LCK Summer R1 M9 vs. HLE]



웬만해선 구마유시를 막을 수 없다.

‘Gumayusi’ 이민형 선수가 오늘 T1의 단독 POG입니다!



Pauses or breaks, can’t keep ‘Gumayusi’ down!

He ends the night as the POG.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/bEUQt8HvUy — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) July 13, 2022

T1 are now at the top of the 2022 LCK Summer Split table. They will face DRX next on July 16 at 6am CT. Hanwha is in the second-last place on the table and they will be up against SANDBOX on July 15 at 6am CT.