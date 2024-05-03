T1 thrash FlyQuest at MSI 2024 in LoL’s fastest ever international best-of-3

Current world champions T1 secured their spot in the MSI Bracket stage after serving FlyQuest with the fastest best-of-three of League of Legends competitive international history. T1, with their status as reigning world champions, entered the series as favorites, while FlyQuest aimed to prove their mettle on the international stage.

Recommended Videos

The eagerly anticipated match brought historical rivalries to the MSI stage with the match up in the mid lane between Jensen and Faker, and some new ones too, like Massu’s head-to-head against one of his idols, Gumayusi.

T1 bot laner Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong at the 2024 MSI Play-Ins Stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

But while over a million fans tuned in hoping to watch a thrilling game, T1 swiftly clutched the qualification win with a 2-0 in just 45 and a half minutes. In both games, T1 closed with over a 10K gold lead despite FlyQuest’s early game poising them in a small advantage.

That lead didn’t take flight, though, and the first game of the series swiftly turned into a display of T1’s dominance. With precise rotations and impeccable team coordination, T1 quickly amassed a significant gold lead, leaving FlyQuest struggling to keep pace. By the 17-minute mark, T1 had dismantled FlyQuest’s defenses and secured victory in a breathtakingly short match.

Game 2 followed a similar narrative, with T1 once again asserting their dominance early on, giving Gumayusi’s Kalista everything it needed to reach Godlike status in just seven minutes. Avoiding putting their win and qualification at risk, T1 took their time to slowly crush FlyQuest like a snake with its prey. The NA representative tried a few aggressive plays to bite T1 back, but by the 28-minute mark, T1 had amassed an overwhelming lead, sealing their victory and securing their spot in the MSI Bracket stage.

FlyQuest vs T1 game 2 stats show how dominant the LCK representatives have been. Image via Riot Games

While FlyQuest showed moments of brilliance, they ultimately fell short against the reigning world champions and will have to wait until tomorrow, May 4th, to see who they’ll have to face to qualify for the Bracket Stage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more