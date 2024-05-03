T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend

In 2023, T1 etched its name into League of Legends history once again, leaving fans to wait for the fourth iteration of the org’s World Championship skins. Among them, T1’s star jungler Oner chose Lee Sin as the champion for his first Worlds skin. But he’s not the first T1 player to pick this champ.

A decade prior, back in 2013 when SKT T1 won its first League World Championship, the team’s jungler at the time, Bengi, picked Lee Sin for his Worlds skin. In an interview with Dot Esports during the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational, Oner shared that he wanted to do something special with his Worlds skin—something that would probably give fans a kick of nostalgia.

SKT’s 2013 World Championship skins, including Bengi’s Lee Sin. Image via Riot Games

World champions have the opportunity to contribute to the creation of their Worlds skin in League with their own ideas for special animations, offering a personal touch that adds depth and resonance to their champion’s legacy. When Riot approached Oner about the exclusive animation for his Worlds skin, he suggested for his Lee Sin to kick Bengi’s, in a way to “deliver a message” saying “a new skin is out.” Now, he’s waiting to see if Riot liked his idea and actually put it in the game as he hasn’t had the chance to see how the skin came out yet.

Bengi’s Lee Sin stands alongside other iconic skins like Faker’s Zed and Impact’s Jax, representing the dawn of a dynasty that shaped the competitive League landscape for years to come. But it’s time for the new generation of champions to kick out the old one—quite literally.

There is no official news or announcement on when the T1 2023 Worlds skins will be released yet, although many speculate Faker’s Hall of Legends skin might see the light of day sooner rather than later. As the League community eagerly anticipates the release of the 2023 Worlds skins, one thing remains certain: They’ll kickstart a new legacy.

