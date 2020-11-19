T1 is reportedly parting ways with support Effort

Former DRX support Keria will be the starter for the upcoming season.

T1 is reportedly parting ways with 19-year old support Lee “Effort” Sang-ho, according to Fomos Reporter Kenzi.

This news comes two days after T1 signed former DRX support Ryu “Keria” Min-Seok as the starting support. Effort’s professional career began on SKT in January 2017 as a trainee and grew swiftly to a substitute and a starting player over the years.

Since he became a starter in 2018, Effort helped T1 achieve two LCK Championship titles and a Worlds qualification. T1’s World Championship run during that year however was stopped abruptly by G2 Esports in the semifinals, who were on track to win it all in 2018 after an extremely dominant year.

T1’s journey throughout 2020 went through highs and lows, after winning the Spring Split they were seen as one of the best teams in the LCK, however something happened during the Summer Split and the team fell apart. After countless attempts to change starting players for their matches, the squad finished fourth during the Summer season and was eliminated in the first round of playoffs by Afreeca Freecs.

In the regional gauntlet, they were seeded in the second round, where they got revenge against AFS but were swiftly eliminated by Gen.G for the last Worlds qualification spot.

After a disappointing 2020 season which hasn’t resulted in a Worlds qualification, T1 parted ways with the coaching staff and acquired the coaches from DAMWON Gaming: Daeny and Zefa, who helped DAMWON secure their first World Championship title.

With no rumors surrounding Effort’s next team, it’s unclear where he will end up for the upcoming season.

