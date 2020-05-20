T1 to face FunPlus Phoenix in first game of Mid-Season Cup on May 28

The kings of Korea are going head-to-head with the reigning League of Legends world champions on May 28.

The full schedule for the $600,000 Mid-Season Cup was unveiled today. The LCK’s T1 will face off against the LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix in the first match of the tournament.

The four-day event features two groups of four teams from Korea’s LCK and China’s LPL. T1, Damwon Gaming, Top Esports, and FunPlus Phoenix make up Group A, while Gen.G, DragonX, JD Gaming, and Invictus Gaming are in Group B.

Image via Riot Games

The tournament will be held online with LCK teams competing from LoL Park in Seoul and LPL teams from the Shanghai LPL Arena. The Mid-Season Cup will adhere to local health regulations and will feature no live audiences.

In a similar fashion to the Mid-Season Invitational, the group stage will be a single round-robin, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. The semifinals and grand finals will be best-of-five series, with the first game of each taking on a blind pick format. The remaining games will be played out in regular draft, however.

T1 are hot off winning the 2020 LCK Spring Split in dominant fashion, sweeping Gen.G in the finals. Mid laner Faker is back in form and his new teammates have proven to be more than capable of winning alongside him.

FunPlus Phoenix, on the other hand, have seen better days. The 2019 world champions placed third in the 2020 LPL playoffs, losing to the winners of the league, JD Gaming, in the semifinals. Signing former T1 top laner Khan in the offseason has had a negative impact on the team so far.

The Mid-Season Cup kicks off on Thursday, May 28 at 2am CT. The finals will conclude on May 31.