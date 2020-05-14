How to watch the 2020 Mid-Season Cup

You don't want to miss it.

Eight of the top League of Legends teams in Korea and China are going head-to-head later this month in a brawl of epic proportions.

The 2020 Mid-Season Cup is a four-day tournament featuring the top four teams from the LCK and LPL. A total of $600,000 is on the line for the first international event of the year.

The competition will be held online due to travel restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Korean teams will be competing from LoL Park in Seoul, with the Chinese representatives battling it out in the Shanghai LPL Arena. The Mid-Season Cup will adhere to the local health regulations of both cities and will feature no live audiences.

To make things fair and to ensure the integrity of the competition, Riot will also artificially standardize the ping level to 30 to 40 milliseconds through the use of third-party tools. The event will replace the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 Mid-Season Cup, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

The format hasn’t been officially revealed by Riot, but it’s been leaked. Invictus Gaming’s support player Su “Southwind” Zhi-Lin revealed all in a recent stream.

Eight teams

Group stage with single round-robin.

Each team will play three games in the group stage.

The two top teams from Group A and B will advance to the next stage of the competition.

Playoffs will likely take on a best-of-five format.

Teams

LCK representatives

T1

Gen.G

DragonX

DAMWON Gaming

LPL representatives

JD Gaming

Top Esports

FunPlus Phoenix

Invictus Gaming

Proposed groups (according to leaks)

Group A

JD Gaming

Invictus Gaming

Gen.G

DragonX

Group B

T1

DAMWON Gaming

Top Esports

FunPlus Phoenix

Schedule

The Mid-Season Cup is a four-day event, running from Thursday, May 28 to Sunday, May 31.

The starting time for each day of the event has yet to be revealed by Riot, but it’s expected to take place in the early hours of the morning in North America.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the Mid-Season Cup is on Riot’s official Twitch broadcast. The event, though, will almost certainly be streamed on multiple channels with alternative languages.